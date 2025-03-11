Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovators Facade Systems slumps after CEO Raman Shivchand Sharma resigns

Innovators Facade Systems slumps after CEO Raman Shivchand Sharma resigns

Image
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Innovators Facade Systems slipped 3.89% to Rs 199.10 after the company informed that Raman Shivchand Sharma, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), has tendered his resignation, effective from 1st March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it is stepping down from the position of CEO to effectively carry out the duties of a whole-time director of the company.

Sharma has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter. Furthermore, he shall continue to act as the whole-time director of the company.

Innovators Facade Systems is mainly engaged in the business of design, engineering, fabrication, supply, and installation of facade systems.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 81.2% to Rs 15.26 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue to Rs 215.11 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 11 March 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 375.47 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centum Electronics gains on launching QIP with floor price of Rs 1,219.65/share

Indoco Remedies slides after Hyderabad facility gets one form 483 from USFDA

Indices trim some losses; IT shares tumble for 3rd day

IndusInd Bank slumps after revealing account discrepancies

Supreme Inds to acquire Piping business of Wavin India for $30 million

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story