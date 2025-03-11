Innovators Facade Systems slumps after CEO Raman Shivchand Sharma resigns

Innovators Facade Systems slipped 3.89% to Rs 199.10 after the company informed that Raman Shivchand Sharma, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), has tendered his resignation, effective from 1st March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it is stepping down from the position of CEO to effectively carry out the duties of a whole-time director of the company.

Sharma has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter. Furthermore, he shall continue to act as the whole-time director of the company.

Innovators Facade Systems is mainly engaged in the business of design, engineering, fabrication, supply, and installation of facade systems.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 81.2% to Rs 15.26 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue to Rs 215.11 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 11 March 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 375.47 crore on the BSE.

