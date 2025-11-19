Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 336.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.62% to Rs 85.87 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 336.62% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.62% to Rs 85.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.85.8755.189.9933.6250.9723.0740.899.6727.906.39

