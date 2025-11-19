The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 30.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 38.96 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co declined 30.35% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 38.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.9651.5041.7443.7117.3424.3016.3223.4316.3223.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News