Inox India consolidated net profit rises 7.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 306.56 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 7.01% to Rs 49.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 306.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.306.56257.6520.8522.8374.5264.5268.6060.4449.4946.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News