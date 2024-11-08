Inox India consolidated net profit rises 7.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 306.56 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 7.01% to Rs 49.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 306.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales306.56257.65 19 OPM %20.8522.83 -PBDT74.5264.52 15 PBT68.6060.44 14 NP49.4946.25 7

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

