Vedanta reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4352.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 37171.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta reported to Rs 4352.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1783.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 37171.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38546.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37171.0038546.0026.4429.788461.009596.005765.006954.004352.00-1783.00

