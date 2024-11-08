Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 53.20 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 18.33% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 53.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.2044.6319.8922.8110.489.888.217.716.655.62

