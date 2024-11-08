Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 53.20 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 18.33% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 53.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.2044.63 19 OPM %19.8922.81 -PBDT10.489.88 6 PBT8.217.71 6 NP6.655.62 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 50 pts lower at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; PSB, Oil drag, IT up

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

HDFC Bank hikes lending rates by up to 5 bps: What this means for borrowers

Bridgestone to invest $85 mn in Indian units to enhance production capacity

BS BFSI Summit: Industry leaders discuss insurance changes for 2047 vision

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story