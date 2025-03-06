INOX India wins orders worth Rs 190 cr

INOX India has secured orders worth Rs 190 crore. The orders have been received in the months of January and February of 2025. Besides a large order received from a European university for supply of transferlines, the company received a minor order for supply of IMO containers for Oxygen, Nitrogen and CO2 to an Australian customer.

Other minor orders included the supply of horizontal and vertical LNG and industrial gases storage tanks, vaporizers, and various other specialized cryogenic equipment.

The orders will be supplied to clients across Europe, USA and India, further reiterating INOX India's global footprint.

