Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 2.65 points or 0.1% at 2553.15 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 2.77%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (up 4.58%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.92%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.64%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 796.23 or 1.79% at 45334.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 117.08 points or 0.85% at 13902.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 147.3 points or 0.66% at 22484.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 439.56 points or 0.6% at 74169.79.

On BSE,3009 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

