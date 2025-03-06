Chambal Fertilisers hits all-time high; up over 63% in last one year

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals added 2.32% to Rs 584.65, extending gains for second day in a row.

The stock has advanced 8.98% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 536.20 recorded on 04 March 2025.

In todays trading session, the stock gained 3.15% to hit the days high at Rs 588.55, which is all time high for this counter.

In the last one year, the stock has added 63.24% while the S&P BSE 500 index shed 0.16% in that same period. The domestic equity benchmark S&P BSE Sensex delivered flat performance during the period under review.

Over the past year, Chambal Fertilisers has delivered a strong performance, gaining 63.24%, while the S&P BSE 500 index remained largely flat, and the S&P BSE Sensex has showed no significant change.

From a valuation perspective, the stock is approaching its peak P/E multiples, currently trading at 14.25 based on trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings per share (EPS). Over the last five years, its P/E ratio has ranged from 3.04 to 16.81. The stock's current price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.89 is in the upper quartile of its five-year range, which spans from 1.08 to 3.6.

Also Read

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 62.037. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages placed at 514.51, 505.69 and 497.70, respectively.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals manufactures ammonia, urea, pesticides and other products for farming and other agricultural applications. The company also provides consulting services to farmers on their seeding programs.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 16.33% to Rs 534.42 crore on a 13.10% increase in sales to Rs 4,918.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News