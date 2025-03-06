Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Indofast Energy

Introduces Ampere 'Magnus SW.S' , a sustainable solution to drive green mobility

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton (GCL), has partnered with Indofast Energy, a 50-50 joint venture between Indian Oil and SUN Mobility to enhance last-mile transportation for B2B fleets and ride-sharing services by aiming to offer innovative, efficient and tailored e-2W and energy solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs.

The partnership unveils the Ampere 'Magnus SW.S', powered by Indofast Energy's battery swapping technology. Designed for gig economy riders covering 100+ kms daily, this solution aims to minimize downtime with quick battery swaps. Leveraging Indofast Energy's rapidly growing battery-swapping network, customers can seamlessly replace depleted batteries with fully charged ones, reducing operational costs and enhancing efficiency. This partnership aligns with the Greaves' purpose of 'Empowering Lives' and 'Democratizing Smart and Sustainable Mobility' while supporting Indofast Energy's vision of making battery swapping the default mode of charging for all commuters.

Ampere 'Magnus SW.S' features a motor power of 2.4 kW for easy gradeability and smooth performance - even on steep gradients, with heavy loads or with carrying a pillion rider for ride share operations. The scooter is equipped with payload capacity of 151 kg, making it ideal for heavy-duty use. Additionally, its IoT-enabled capabilities provide efficient connectivity and aims to provide improved fleet management solutions for operators.

