Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 10.34 points or 0.16% at 6397 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 2.03%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.26%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.76%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.18%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.18%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (up 0.84%), DLF Ltd (up 0.66%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.57%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 796.23 or 1.79% at 45334.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 117.08 points or 0.85% at 13902.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 147.3 points or 0.66% at 22484.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 439.56 points or 0.6% at 74169.79.

On BSE,3009 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

