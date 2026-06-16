Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 91, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% fall in NIFTY and a 10.87% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 91, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Inox Wind Ltd has dropped around 3.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39493.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 195.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 91.24, up 1% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 45.43% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% fall in NIFTY and a 10.87% fall in the Nifty Energy index.