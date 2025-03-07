Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging orders worth Rs 2,306 crore

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 5.97% to Rs 968.75 after the company and its international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore.

The latest orders include transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in overseas markets and building projects in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of Kalpataru Projects International, said, "The order inflows in the T&D business have strengthened our T&D order book and improved our presence in key overseas markets. The T&D business continues to remain robust with strong tendering activity globally, driven by rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy, and a focus on improving grid infrastructure.

Additionally, the orders in the B&F business have helped us further strengthen our market position. With these new orders, our order intake to date in FY25 has reached around Rs 22,500 crore, providing us with strong visibility for growth in the coming quarters.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, primarily in the power T&D sector, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit increased marginally by 0.7% to Rs 141.96 crore, on a 17.1% rise in net sales to Rs 5,732.48 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

