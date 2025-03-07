Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 30.6 points or 0.48% at 6411.17 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (up 4%), Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.57%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.75%),DLF Ltd (up 1.57%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.24%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.28%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.91%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 236.99 or 0.52% at 45502.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.52 points or 0.01% at 13875.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.4 points or 0.21% at 22497.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 255.68 points or 0.34% at 74084.41.

On BSE,2263 shares were trading in green, 953 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

