GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities; FII selling continues unabated

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 48 points, indicating a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,468.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,792.25 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,073.83 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market declined on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street declines as investors continued to rotate out of the artificial intelligence trade in the U.S.

Flash purchasing managers index numbers from S&P Global showed that business activity expanded at a slower pace in Australia in December, with the composite PMI falling to 51.1 from Novembers 52.6. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 lost 0.16% after beginning the session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped marginally, while the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.59%. Domestic Market: The benchmark equity indices closed marginally lower on Tuesday, snapping a two-session rally as risk appetite cooled. Persistent foreign fund outflows, lingering uncertainty over a U.S.-India trade deal and caution ahead of possible spillovers from Mexicos sweeping new import tariffs weighed on sentiment, while the rupee sank to a fresh record low of 90.80 against the dollar.