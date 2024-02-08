Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind signs binding framework agreement with CESC

Inox Wind signs binding framework agreement with CESC

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

To install 1500 MW of wind capacity over next 3-4 years

Inox Wind (IWL) announced today that it has entered into a binding framework agreement with CESC, one of the largest power utilities in India, for the installation / supplies of 1,500 MW of wind capacity over the next 3-4 years. The deal is for IWL's latest DF/3000/145 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), each having a minimum capacity of 3.3 MW.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The scope of the agreement comprises of a mix of end-to-end turnkey execution for 1,000 MW and equipment supply with limited scope EPC for 500 MW. Additionally, IWL's subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) will provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services. This is by far the single largest order signed for a wind project in India by any Wind OEM

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Inox Wind to launch 4.X MW wind turbine generator in India

Utilties shares gain

Power shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Stocks may open with small gains, RBI policy outcome eyed

Piramal Pharma's USA facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

US Dow, S&amp;P500 hits fresh record high

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 16.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story