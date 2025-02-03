INR breaches 87 level against USD as Trump tariff triggers trade war fears

The Indian rupee plunged 55 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.17 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday. Rupee fell past a crucial mark as dollar pushed higher after Trump announcement on imposing tariff over neighboring countries and China and as internstional oil prices spiked above 74 per barrel. The dollar index soared to three week high on Monday morning after US President Donald Trump set tariffs over the weekend. On Saturday, Trump finally signed off on threatened 25-percent tariffs on neighboring Mexico and Canada -- despite sharing a free trade pact -- and hit China with a 10-percent tariff in addition to already enacted levies. The dollar index is quoting at 109.26, up 1% on the day. Rupee also erased any possible gains due to Union Budget 2025-26 announced over the weekend. Indian shares ended Monday's session lower amid economic uncertainty following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of trade tariffs. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 76,756 before recovering some ground to end the session down 319.22 points, or 0.41 percent, at 77,186.74. The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 121.10 points, or 0.52 percent, at 23,361.05, after having hit a low of 23,222 earlier.

