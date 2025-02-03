Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets slump on concerns over Trump's tariff measures

Japanese markets slump on concerns over Trump's tariff measures

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks slumped on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump Donald Trump followed through on his promise to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and also threatened possible tariffs against the United Kingdom and the European Union, marking a significant trade escalation.

Canada and Mexico ordered retaliatory tariffs on American goods while China vowed countermeasures. The EU also warned of firm retaliation if targeted.

Investors fear that a trade war could hit the earnings of major companies and dent global growth.

The U.S. dollar rallied on risk-off sentiment, denting demand for bullion. Oil prices jumped, with WTI crude futures rising more than 2 percent on supply disruption fears.

Markets in mainland China remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 20,217.26, ending off the day's lows as weak Chinese manufacturing data underlined the need for more government support measures to support the economy.

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in January, while the official index tumbled into contraction to hit a five-month low, partly due to the approach of the public holidays.

Japanese markets slumped on concerns over the escalation of Trump's tariff measures.

Also Read

Budget Session LIVE: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill

RBI's bond holdings to be treated at par with mkt, no swap for longer debt

Pakistan President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday on 5-day state visit

SC fixes Feb 12 to hear case against CEC, ECs appointments under new law

RBI may purchase Rs 2 trn of bonds in FY26, says DBS Bank's Vaidya

The Nikkei average fell 2.66 percent to 38,520.09 while the broader Topix index settled 2.45 percent lower at 2,720.39. Automakers led losses, with Toyota Motor, Honda and Nissan plummeting 5-7 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro currency speculators add to net shorts

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 3.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 63.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 44.57% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story