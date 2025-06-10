INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

The Indian rupee added further gains in opening trades on Tuesday tracking positive cues from regional markets. Asian markets were moving higher this morning as top officials from the U.S. and China continue their trade talks for a second day today to resolve their differences and ease tensions over rare-earth minerals and technology shipments. However, resurgence in international oil prices and dollar index could restrict upside in the counter. INR opened at Rs 85.62 per dollar and hit a high of 85.56 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 4 paise to close at 85.64 against the US dollar, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and foreign capital inflows. The Reserve Bank of India's robust monetary policy measures announced last week to boost growth also underpinned sentiments. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 256.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at 82,445.21 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 100.15 points, or 0.40 percent, at 25,103.20. On the NSE, USDINR pair slipped marginally lower at 85.64.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News