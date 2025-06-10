Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee added further gains in opening trades on Tuesday tracking positive cues from regional markets. Asian markets were moving higher this morning as top officials from the U.S. and China continue their trade talks for a second day today to resolve their differences and ease tensions over rare-earth minerals and technology shipments. However, resurgence in international oil prices and dollar index could restrict upside in the counter. INR opened at Rs 85.62 per dollar and hit a high of 85.56 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 4 paise to close at 85.64 against the US dollar, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities and foreign capital inflows. The Reserve Bank of India's robust monetary policy measures announced last week to boost growth also underpinned sentiments. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 256.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at 82,445.21 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 100.15 points, or 0.40 percent, at 25,103.20. On the NSE, USDINR pair slipped marginally lower at 85.64.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story