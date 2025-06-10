Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Titagarh Rail Systems, Hindustan Copper, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Force Motors board approved a resignation of chief financial officer (CFO), Sanjay Kumar Bohra with effect from 9th June 2025. Further, the board has approved the appointment of Rishi Luharuka as the chief financial officer (CFO), designated as group CFO, with effect from 10 June 2025.

FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa) has completed the 2nd tranche of the remaining investment of Rs 5 crore in Earth Rhythm (ERPL), post this subscription, company will hold approximately 75.83% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ERPL.