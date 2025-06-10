Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Titagarh Rail Systems, Hindustan Copper, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Force Motors board approved a resignation of chief financial officer (CFO), Sanjay Kumar Bohra with effect from 9th June 2025. Further, the board has approved the appointment of Rishi Luharuka as the chief financial officer (CFO), designated as group CFO, with effect from 10 June 2025.

FSN E-commerce Ventures (Nykaa) has completed the 2nd tranche of the remaining investment of Rs 5 crore in Earth Rhythm (ERPL), post this subscription, company will hold approximately 75.83% of the issued and paid-up share capital of ERPL.

IRB Infrastructure Developers gross toll collection increased 9% to Rs 581.2 crore in May 2025, compared with 535.5 crore in May 2024.

ITD Cementation India secured contract worth around Rs 893 crore for construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.

Oberoi Realtys commercial real estate arm chief executive officer (CEO), Pankaj Gupta has resigned with effect from 9 June 2025.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

