INR commences on positive note amid lackluster dollar overseas

The Indian rupee added gains in opening trades on Monday as dollar stays flat in early Asia under 98 mark as investors await clarity amid US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiys pivotal meeting in Washington. Moreover, rising possibility of Federal rate cut is also weighing on the greenback. Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, reportedly said rates do not need to be kept forever and that if inflation returns to its earlier benign trend, it would be appropriate to lower rates toward their long-term level. INR opened at Rs 87.46 per dollar and climbed to a high of 87.36 so far during the day. On Thursday, rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day on a negative note, lower by 10 paise at 87.57 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex moved in a tight range before ending the session up 58 points at 80,597.66. The broader NSE Nifty index ended little changed with a positive bias at 24,31.30. On the NSE, USDINR gained 0.15% to end at 87.64.

