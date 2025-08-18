Market opens on strong note; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX rises 2.50%

The domestic equity indices traded with major gains in early trade supported by hopes of big changes to the GST system and a recent upgrade to Indias credit rating. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government plans to bring generational GST reforms before Diwali, which could benefit sectors like auto, FMCG, and consumer goods. However, global worries remain, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible 25% US tariffs on Indian products starting August 27.

The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark. Auto, consumer durables and private bank shares advanced while pharma and IT shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 1,037.49 points or 1.34% to 81,662.28. The Nifty 50 index rallied 348.40 points or 1.41% to 24,983.70. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.86%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,765 shares rose and 655 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,926.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,895.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 August 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight: Vodafone Idea added 3.74%. The companys consolidated basis, net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25. Operationally, ARPU improved 15% YoY to Rs 177 from Rs 154 in Q1 FY25, driven by tariff revisions and customer upgrades. The 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.4 million versus 126.7 million last year. Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.02% after the company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.04% to 6.444 from the previous close of 6.402. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.4175 compared with its close of 87.5900 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.10% to Rs 99,941. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 97.86. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.46% to 4.307. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement shed 6 cent or 0.09% to $65.79 a barrel.

Global Markets: Markets in Asian traded in a mixed manner on Monday after U.S.-Russia summit concluded without a ceasefire. As per media reports, the U.S. President Donald Trump now seemed more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal with Ukraine instead of a ceasefire first, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The reports further state that Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders later on Monday to discuss the next steps, though actual proposals are vague as yet. US stocks were mixed on Friday as Wall Street tempered its rate-cut hopes amid economic data this week that showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation and a rise in July retail sales.