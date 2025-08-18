Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd Surges 7.97%, BSE Auto index Gains 2.19%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Surges 7.97%, BSE Auto index Gains 2.19%

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 15.56% over last one month compared to 3.07% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.54% drop in the SENSEX

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 7.97% today to trade at Rs 5081. The BSE Auto index is up 2.19% to quote at 55117.51. The index is up 3.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd increased 6.52% and TVS Motor Company Ltd added 4.66% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 4.68 % over last one year compared to the 1.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added 15.56% over last one month compared to 3.07% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4752 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28200 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6245 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3322.6 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

