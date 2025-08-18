GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 359.50 points (or 1.46%) higher, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open lower today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,926.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,895.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 24,191.51 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asian traded in a mixed manner on Monday after U.S.-Russia summit concluded without a ceasefire.

As per media reports, the U.S. President Donald Trump now seemed more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal with Ukraine instead of a ceasefire first, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The reports further state that Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders later on Monday to discuss the next steps, though actual proposals are vague as yet. US stocks were mixed on Friday as Wall Street tempered its rate-cut hopes amid economic data this week that showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation and a rise in July retail sales. The Dow rose 0.08%, or 34.86 points, to 44,946.12. The S&P 500 slipped 0.29%, or 18.74 points, to 6,449.80; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.4%, or 87.693 points, to 21,622.977.

The US Census Bureau data released Friday morning showed retail sales rose 0.5% in July from the prior month. Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment deteriorated in August, falling for the first time in four months as inflation expectations jumped in the longer term. The US Fed will continue to be in focus this week as central bank members travel to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual economic policy symposium. Domestic Market: The key equity benchmarks ended with minor gains on Friday, buoyed by upbeat domestic WPI data that helped sustain positive momentum. Sentiment was further lifted after S&P Global upgraded Indias sovereign rating from BBB- to BBB while maintaining a stable outlook.