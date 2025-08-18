Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 359.50 points (or 1.46%) higher, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open lower today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,926.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,895.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 24,191.51 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex soars 1,000 pts, Nifty tests 25,000; Auto index leaps 3%, Hero Moto 8%

Tamil Nadu clears design scheme, launches Centres of Excellence under TNSM

Hong Kong court hearing final arguments in Jimmy Lai's security trial

Premium

Where your data resides is a fundamental question: IBM's Hans Dekkers

Ahead of Zelenskyy meet, Trump rules out Crimea return, Nato membership

Markets in Asian traded in a mixed manner on Monday after U.S.-Russia summit concluded without a ceasefire.

As per media reports, the U.S. President Donald Trump now seemed more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal with Ukraine instead of a ceasefire first, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

The reports further state that Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders later on Monday to discuss the next steps, though actual proposals are vague as yet.

US stocks were mixed on Friday as Wall Street tempered its rate-cut hopes amid economic data this week that showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation and a rise in July retail sales.

The Dow rose 0.08%, or 34.86 points, to 44,946.12. The S&P 500 slipped 0.29%, or 18.74 points, to 6,449.80; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.4%, or 87.693 points, to 21,622.977.

The US Census Bureau data released Friday morning showed retail sales rose 0.5% in July from the prior month.

Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment deteriorated in August, falling for the first time in four months as inflation expectations jumped in the longer term.

The US Fed will continue to be in focus this week as central bank members travel to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual economic policy symposium.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended with minor gains on Friday, buoyed by upbeat domestic WPI data that helped sustain positive momentum. Sentiment was further lifted after S&P Global upgraded Indias sovereign rating from BBB- to BBB while maintaining a stable outlook.

Investor caution ahead of Russia-U.S. discussions on the Ukraine conflict kept the rally in check during the holiday-shortened week. Meanwhile, the June-quarter earnings season wraps up today, with the final batch of companies set to announce their results. The Nifty closed above the 24,600 mark. Gains, however, were capped by weakness in metal and energy stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 57.75 points or 0.07% to 80,597.66. The Nifty 50 index rose 11.95 points or 0.05% to 24,631.30. In two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.45% and 0.59%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market opens on strong note; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX rises 2.50%

U.S. Markets Slip on Mixed Economic Data; Asia-Pacific Gains, Europe Mixed

JSW Steel and POSCO signs Heads of Agreement

India's forex reserves rise $4.74 billion to $693.62 billion

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story