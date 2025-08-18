Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS gains after bagging Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

EMS gains after bagging Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

EMS rose 1.09% to Rs 556.15 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for a project worth approximately Rs 104.05 crore.

The contract, part of the Agra Water Supply Re-Organization Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone-I & II)Package 1, is to be executed within 24 months.

The scope of work covers surveying, soil investigation, engineering, design, and supply of materials, labor, and tools for construction, completion, testing, and commissioning of multiple components. These include an intake well-cum-pump house with an approach bridge, a raw water rising main (1100 mm dia) connecting the intake well to the water treatment plant, and a 55 MLD water treatment plant equipped with advanced treatment processes.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The company reported a 2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.88 crore, on a 15.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 238.89 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Electronics Mart India jumps on new store launch in Andhra Pradesh

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Surges 7.97%, BSE Auto index Gains 2.19%

GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

Market opens on strong note; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX rises 2.50%

U.S. Markets Slip on Mixed Economic Data; Asia-Pacific Gains, Europe Mixed

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story