Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR edges lower amid firm greenback and negative cues from equities

INR edges lower amid firm greenback and negative cues from equities

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee extended downside in opening trades on Friday tracing firm dollar overseas. INR opened at Rs 88.67 per dollar and fell to a low of 88.70 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 23 paise to close at 88.71 against the US dollar, on broad strength of the American currency and fading odds of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The closely watched U.S. Labor Department report, delayed by the federal government shutdown, showed that September nonfarm payrolls increased by 119,000, more than double the estimated increase of 50,000. The US unemployment rate rose to 4.4% with the number of unemployed people at 7.6 million as of the month ended September 2025, compared to the 4.1% jobless rate with 6.9 million people in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, Indian shares are set to follow global peers lower. The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 446.21 points, or 0.52 percent, to 85,632.68 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 139.50 points, or 0.54 percent, at 26,192.15 in the previous session. Meanwhile, India's infrastructure output remained flat year-on-year in October. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) in October 2025 has remained unchanged at 162.4 (provisional) as compared to the Index in October, 2024. The production of Fertilizer, Steel, Cement and Petroleum Refinery products recorded positive growth in October, 2025. The index, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at a revised 3.3% in September. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to October, 2025-26 is 2.5 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Shares of Capillary Technologies India list in B group

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities; U.S. economy records significant rise in employment data in September

Stock Alert: TCS, JSW Energy, Hyundai Motor India, HG Infra, Alkem Laboratories

Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story