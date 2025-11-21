GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities; U.S. economy records significant rise in employment data in September

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 53.50 points (or 0.20%) in early trade, indicating that the Nifty 50 could open with some gains today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 283.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 824.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asian shares extended a global rout on Friday as the much-anticipated U.S. jobs data failed to provide clarity on the near-term path for interest rates, with investors returning to dumping risk assets.

On the data front, Japans core inflation in October rose at its sharpest rate since July, in line with market estimates on Friday, supporting the case for interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. The headline inflation rate rose to 3%, marking the the 43rd month in a row that it has run above the BOJs 2% target. The core-core inflation rate, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, crept up to at 3.1%, compared to 3% in September. Wall Street dived overnight as jitters over inflated tech stock prices returned, resulting in the Nasdaq's widest one-day swing since April 9 when President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs spooked markets.

On Thursday stateside, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.16%, down from a 2.6% advance at one point in the session. Other major indexes also slipped, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.84%. The S&P 500 shed 1.56%, despite rising as much as 1.9% earlier in the day. Data showed the U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in September, but a rise in the unemployment rate and downward revisions to prior months painted an ambiguous picture for the Federal Reserve as it considers whether or not to cut interest rates next month. The US economy added 119,000 jobs in September 2025, despite the US federal government shutdown, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on 20 November 2025.

The US unemployment rate rose to 4.4% with the number of unemployed people at 7.6 million as of the month ended September 2025, compared to the 4.1% jobless rate with 6.9 million people in the same period a year ago. Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks finished with strong gains on Wednesday as a surge in IT stocks, fuelled by positive signals on the US India trade deal, lifted market sentiment. After a sluggish start amid weak global cues, the indices gathered momentum through the session and pushed the Nifty past the 26,000 mark. Investors now await tomorrow's FOMC minutes for clues on the US rate outlook.