Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.09% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

