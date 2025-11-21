Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced that it has surpassed its business development annual guidance of Rs 20,000 for FY 26 with the acquisition of a ~ 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur.

This is the third acquisition in the city over the past four years, underscoring its strong momentum and strategic focus on emerging growth corridors. The development on this land will comprise primarily plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of ~ 1.7 million square feet.

The land parcel is strategically positioned near the Samruddhi Mahamarg and MIHAN SEZ, offering seamless connectivity to major corridors, including the Nagpur-Hyderabad Highway and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. The location benefits from a well-developed social and municipal ecosystem, with access to quality healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail hubs, and entertainment options, making it an attractive destination for future development.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

