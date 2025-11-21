Stock Alert: TCS, JSW Energy, Hyundai Motor India, HG Infra, Alkem Laboratories

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Groww, Gujarat Toolroom, and Orient Tradelink will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Friday, 21 November 2025.

New Listing

Capillary Technologies India is slated to make its market debut on the mainboard today.

Stocks to Watch:

Also Read

TCS said it has signed a pact with TPG Terabyte Bidco to invest up to Rs 18,000 crore in Hypervault and jointly develop AI data centers and related infrastructure.

HG Infra Engineering has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, HG Clean Energy Solutions, to undertake solar, green hydrogen, and battery storage businesses.

Hyundai Motor India has invested an additional Rs 21.5 crore in FPEL TN Wind Farm, increasing its stake to 26.49%. JSW Energy announced that the Committee of Creditors has approved its resolution plan for Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure under the CIRP, and the company has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional. The transaction closure is subject to NCLT approval. Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure is the sole provider of rail infrastructure for coal transportation to KSK Mahanadi Power Company, which operates an 1,800 MW thermal power plant with an additional 1,800 MW under construction. JSW Energy had completed the acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company in March.