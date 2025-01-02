Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 5.30% to 13.74.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 24,270.10, a premium of 81.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,188.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 soared 445.75 points or 1.88% to 24,188.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.30% to 13.74.

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News