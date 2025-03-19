INR extends gain for fourth straight session

The Indian rupee appreciated for the fourth straight session and climbed by 19 paise to close at 86.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a positive trend in domestic equity markets and lower global crude oil prices. Indian shares edged up slightly on Wednesday despite mixed cues from global markets amid optimism surrounding a potential Russia-Ukraine truce and ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before ending the session up 147.79 points, or 0.20 percent, at 75,449.05. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 73.30 points, or 0.32 percent, to 22,907.60. However, a strengthening American currency against major currencies overseas ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision capped the sharp gain in the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.60 and touched the intraday low of 86.68 against the greenback. The unit also hit the day's peak of 86.36 before ending the session at 86.37 (provisional), up 19 paise against its previous close, as per CCIL data.

