Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.80%

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 2.80% at 845.35 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 6.03%, Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 5.88% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 5.26%. The Nifty Realty index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 5.00% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.98% and Nifty Energy index added 1.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.32% to close at 22907.6 while the SENSEX added 0.20% to close at 75449.05 today.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

