Nifty April futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX tanked 19.72% to 10.20.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,354.95, a discount of 13.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,368 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 31.60 points or 0.14% to 22,368.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 19.72% to 10.20.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

