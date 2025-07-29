Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR falls near 87 per US dollar

INR falls near 87 per US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee slipped today, adding to recent losses. INR closed at 86.83 per US dollar right now, down 14 paise on the day. INR fell to 86.92 per US dollar, marking the lowest level in around four-months for the local currency. The US dollar index is firm at 97.60, up 0.20% on the day and hitting one and half week high. Firm crude oil prices and a cautious undertone owing to US-India trade deal is keeping INR under check. WTI Crude scaled up near $67 per barrel today, adding to a more than 2% rally in last session. On NSE, USD/INR futures closed at 86.95, up 0.12% on the day amid an overall choppy session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Laxmi India Finance IPO subscribed 37%

Aditya Infotech IPO subscribed 2.04 times

Pound near 2-month low against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

NSE Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY

RBI issues Investment in AIF Directions, 2025 for regulated entities

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story