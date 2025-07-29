INR falls near 87 per US dollar

Indian Rupee slipped today, adding to recent losses. INR closed at 86.83 per US dollar right now, down 14 paise on the day. INR fell to 86.92 per US dollar, marking the lowest level in around four-months for the local currency. The US dollar index is firm at 97.60, up 0.20% on the day and hitting one and half week high. Firm crude oil prices and a cautious undertone owing to US-India trade deal is keeping INR under check. WTI Crude scaled up near $67 per barrel today, adding to a more than 2% rally in last session. On NSE, USD/INR futures closed at 86.95, up 0.12% on the day amid an overall choppy session.

