NSE Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) posted a 14% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,924 crore in Q1 June 2025 (Q1 FY26), driven by robust operating performance and a sharp decline in expenses.

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, declined 11% YoY to Rs 4,032 crore from Rs 4,510 crore in Q1 FY25, while total income fell 3% to Rs 4,798 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,130 crore, inching up 1% year-on-year and rising 12% sequentially. Margins remained healthy, with operating EBITDA margin expanding to 78%, compared to 69% in Q1 FY25 and 74% in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses dropped 31% YoY to Rs 1,053 crore, offering strong operating leverage. The share of profit from associates also grew 23% YoY to Rs 30 crore. The bottom line was further aided by discontinued operations (net of tax), which added Rs 112 crore to the books this quarter versus a negative impact of Rs 29 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, profit after tax (PAT) rose 10%, while total income increased 9% compared to Q4 FY25. In terms of business activity, NSE's cash market average daily traded volume (ADTV) rose 14% QoQ to Rs 1,08,542 crore. The ADTV for equity futures grew 5% to Rs 1,68,430 crore, while equity options (premium value) ADTV jumped 9% to Rs 55,514 crore in Q1 FY26.