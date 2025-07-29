Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound near 2-month low against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

Pound near 2-month low against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UK pound is seen attempting recovery from an over two month fall against the dollar on Tuesday. The US currency was driven higher near a one month high in the previous session following the US-EU tariff deal. However, a mild pullback in dollar from yesterdays sharp gains is seen supporting the GBPUSD counter to some extent. Currently, dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.54, up 0.14% on the day. Meanwhile, GBPUSD is trading at $1.3359, almost flat on the day but rebounding from yesterdays over half a percent fall. Meanwhile, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed on Monday that retail sales declined for the 10th straight month in July. However, the pace of decline in retail sales was less severe than what was seen in June. The data came in at -34, improved from -46 in June. GBPINR futures on NSE are quoting at 115.80, down 0.45% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY

RBI issues Investment in AIF Directions, 2025 for regulated entities

Japanese markets ends lower for a third straight session

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.33%

Credit Disbursed to Women Self-Help Groups hits Rs 11 Lakh Crore

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story