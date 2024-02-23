Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Flat Around 82.90 Per US Dollar After Hitting One Month High

INR Flat Around 82.90 Per US Dollar After Hitting One Month High

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee is trading in a narrow range today after witnessing good gains this week. INR hit a near one month high under 82.90 per US dollar yesterday on the back of strong local equities. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 535.15 points, or 0.74 percent, to 73,158.24, reflecting sharp gains elsewhere across global markets. The broader NSE Nifty index swung between gains and losses before finishing up 162.40 points, or 0.74 percent, at 22,217.45. The US dollar index fell under 104 mark this week, testing three week low even as most FOMC officials remain wary of cutting interest rates "too quickly." The minutes of the latest meeting said participants acknowledged risks to achieving the Fed's employment and inflation goals were moving into better balance, but they remained highly attentive to inflation risks. Dollar index currently quotes around 103.90, almost unchanged on the day. INR quotes flat at 82.88 per US dollar right now.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Near One Month High Against US Dollar

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

India's minerals production up 5.1% on year in December 2023

NSE SME Interiors &amp; More spurts on listing

Centre facilitates mutually agreed price of Potash Derived from Molasses at Rs 4263 per tonne for sale by sugar mills to fertilizer companies

UK Pound Poised For Weekly Gain; GfK Consumer Confidence Slides

Sensex rises 104 pts; realty shares in demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story