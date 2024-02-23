Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UK Pound Poised For Weekly Gain; GfK Consumer Confidence Slides

UK Pound Poised For Weekly Gain; GfK Consumer Confidence Slides

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

UK pound is consolidating recent streak of gains on Friday and poised for a weekly rise of around half a percent. GBPUSD is currently quoting at $1.2665, firming its grip over the $1.26 mark after having dropped below the level last week. Weakness in dollar index after Fed FOMC remains wary of cutting interest rates too quickly is seen supporting the British currency. Meanwhile, GfK Consumer Confidence indicator in the United Kingdom unexpectedly fell to -21 in February from -19 in January, defying forecasts for a slight improvement to -18 and sliding for the first time in four months. On the NSE, GBPINR is staying choppy just below 105 mark attained in the previous session. The pair is currently trading at 104.99.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

INR Near One Month High Against US Dollar

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

Dollar Index Languishes Around 7-Week High As Fed Powell Dismisses Possibility Of Rate Cuts Anytime Soon

IRCTC jumps after inking pact with Bundl Technologies (Swiggy Foods)

Benchmarks trade near flat line; media shares advance

Vodafone Idea spurts on fundraising plans

Manappuram board approves Rs 600-crore NCD issue proposal

Telecom stocks rise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story