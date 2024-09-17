Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR hits three week high against US dollar

INR hits three week high against US dollar

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee hit a three week high against the US dollar today as equities mostly stayed firm and the US dollar was slippery ahead of the Fed interest rate decision. INR has broken under 83.90 per US dollar and hit a three week high of 83.82 per US dollar today. It currently quotes around the same mark, up 4 paise on the day. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding around 100.30- its lowest levels in this calendar year as focus has shifted to the possibility that the Federal Reserve could act more aggressively when it starts cutting interest rates this week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

J-K Assembly polls: Phase 1 of polls set to take place on September 18

Gaurs Group plans IPO in next 18 months to tap growth potential: CMD

Hero MotoCorp up 3%, at record high on positive outlook; zooms 95% in 1 yr

Kalaburagi to become smart city with Rs 1,685 cr investment: K'taka CM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty steady over 25,400; India August WPI up 1.31%

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story