JBM ECOLIFE Mobility secures USD 100 mn funding

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
From Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

JBM ECOLIFE Mobility, a subsidiary (JV) of JBM Auto, has successfully secured a $100 million strategic funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). This Funds will be infused towards supplying and operating electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model in multiple states pan India in phased manner. The announcement seamlessly aligns with the company's mission towards taking the green public mobility revolution to the grassroot level in India.

The strategic funding has been secured following comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) audits conducted by approved consultants, truly reflecting JBM's commitment towards augmenting sustainable mobility across the globe and its focus towards circular economy.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

