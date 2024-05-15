Brightcom Group faces trading suspension on NSE

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced that trading in Brightcom Group shares will be suspended starting 14 June 2024. This suspension comes after Brightcom failed to comply with SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulations by not submitting financial results for the September 2023 and December 2023 quarters.

"Brightcom Group Limited has not complied with requirement of Regulation 33 (i.e. Submission of Financial Results) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) for two consecutive quarters i.e. September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. Hence, the trading in securities of Brightcom Group Limited shall be suspended w.e.f. June 14, 2024," the NSE stated in a circular.

The suspension will remain in effect until Brightcom rectifies the situation. "After 15 days of suspension, trading in the securities of non-compliant company would be allowed on Trade for Trade basis in (Z category) on the first trading day of every week for six months," NSE said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The news triggered a decline in Brightcom's share price, which fell over 5% on the NSE today, reaching Rs 12.25 per share. This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny by SEBI regarding irregularities in the issuance of shares by Brightcom Group. In February 2024, SEBI upheld its directives against 20 entities involved in the Brightcom Group case.

This suspension raises concerns about Brightcom's financial health and transparency. Prominent investor Shankar Sharma holds a 1.14% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News