Nifty March futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 23,665.15, a premium of 3.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,668.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 10.30 points or 0.04% to 23,668.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.47% to 13.64.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

