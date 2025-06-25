Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR pares intraday gains to end marginally lower

INR pares intraday gains to end marginally lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee gave up its gains and settled for the day lower by 2 paise at 86.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, on recovery in global crude oil prices and the US Dollar index. A strong show in the domestic equity markets prevented steep losses in the local unit. Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday as the fragile Iran-Israel truce took hold and balanced comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prompted traders to price in two Fed cuts by the end of 2025, with a first move in September far more likely than next month. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 700.40 points, or 0.85 percent, to 82,755.51, with IT, media and rate-sensitive auto stocks pacing the gainers. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 200.40 points, or 0.80 percent, at 25,244.75 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes added 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.00 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.79-86.14 before settling at 86.07 (provisional), down 2 paise from its previous close. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended marginally higher at 86.09.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 15.26 times

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 31%

Kalpataru IPO subscribed 39%

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 60%

NSE Indices unveils Nifty500 Healthcare Index

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story