NSE Indices unveils Nifty500 Healthcare Index

NSE Indices, the index services arm of the National Stock Exchange, has launched the Nifty500 Healthcare Index, a new sectoral benchmark designed to track the performance of healthcare-related stocks within the broader Nifty 500 universe.

The index comprises the top 50 healthcare stocks based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalization. Priority is given to stocks available for trading in the derivatives segment. Each stocks weight is determined by its free-float market cap and capped at 10% to ensure diversification.

The index has a base date of 1 April 2005, and a base value of 1000. It will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced every quarter.