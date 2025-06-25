Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices unveils Nifty500 Healthcare Index

NSE Indices unveils Nifty500 Healthcare Index

Jun 25 2025
NSE Indices, the index services arm of the National Stock Exchange, has launched the Nifty500 Healthcare Index, a new sectoral benchmark designed to track the performance of healthcare-related stocks within the broader Nifty 500 universe.

The index comprises the top 50 healthcare stocks based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalization. Priority is given to stocks available for trading in the derivatives segment. Each stocks weight is determined by its free-float market cap and capped at 10% to ensure diversification.

The index has a base date of 1 April 2005, and a base value of 1000. It will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced every quarter.

As of 30 May 2025, the index delivered a 1-year total return of 20.67% and has recorded a strong 16.44% CAGR since inception.

Top constituents include: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (9.41%), Divis Laboratories (7.70%), Max Healthcare Institute (7.67%), Cipla (7.57%) and Dr. Reddys Laboratories (7.01%).

The index is expected to serve as a benchmark for active managers and a reference for passive investment products like ETFs, index funds, and structured instruments.

Jun 25 2025

