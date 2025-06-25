NSE Indices unveils Nifty500 Healthcare Index

The index comprises the top 50 healthcare stocks based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalization. Priority is given to stocks available for trading in the derivatives segment. Each stocks weight is determined by its free-float market cap and capped at 10% to ensure diversification.
The index has a base date of 1 April 2005, and a base value of 1000. It will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced every quarter.
As of 30 May 2025, the index delivered a 1-year total return of 20.67% and has recorded a strong 16.44% CAGR since inception.
Top constituents include: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (9.41%), Divis Laboratories (7.70%), Max Healthcare Institute (7.67%), Cipla (7.57%) and Dr. Reddys Laboratories (7.01%).
The index is expected to serve as a benchmark for active managers and a reference for passive investment products like ETFs, index funds, and structured instruments.
