National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 5.03 times

The offer received bids for 17.65 crore shares as against 3.51 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of National Securities Depository received bids for 17,65,16,388 shares as against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (31 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it will close on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 760 and 800 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists entirely of an offer of sale of 5.01 crore equity shares to raise Rs 3811 crore at the lower band of Rs 760 per share (face value Rs 2 per share) and Rs 4012 crore at the upper band of Rs 800 per share.

The IPO includes an offer for sale by key shareholders, with IDBI Bank offloading 2.22 crore shares and NSE selling 1.80 crore shares, among others. The listing complies with SEBI regulations requiring IDBI Bank and NSE to reduce their stakes below 15% by August 14, 2025. The company is professionally managed with no identifiable promoter. National Securities Depository (NSDL), Indias first and largest depository, is a key market infrastructure institution registered with SEBI. It holds over Rs 70.17 lakh crore in assets under custody, accounting for nearly 68% of total dematerialized assets in India as of March 2025. NSDL operates through a wide network of over 65,000 service centers and offers depository, settlement, and value-added digital services. It also runs NSDL Payments Bank and NDML, expanding its footprint in e-governance and fintech. The company services 39.45 million active demat accounts across 99.34% of Indian pincodes and 194 countries globally.