Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at possible red opening for equities; Asian markets mostly decline

GIFT Nifty hints at possible red opening for equities; Asian markets mostly decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 22.50 points, indicating a negative 2opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,759.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,643.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 26,908.22 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty muted; Asia markets down; Gujarat Kidney IPO listing in focus

Delhi air quality stays 'severe' in most parts amid red alert for dense fog

Skipper newly rated 'Buy' at Systematix; 17% upside potential seen

Fight over Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee heads to US appeals court

Khaleda Zia, former Bangladesh PM and BNP supremo, passes away at 80

Asia markets mostly fell on Tuesday, after the tech sell-down on Wall Street continued on AI bubble fears.

Investors will be focused on Chinas military exercises around Taiwan, after the worlds second-largest economy announced new drills surrounding the island Monday.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks fell on Monday, spurred by losses in technology, after the S&P 500 scaled to record levels last week.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.35% and closed at 6,905.74, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.50% and settled at 23,474.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 249.04 points, or 0.51%, and ended at 48,461.93.

Meanwhile, silver pulled back more than 6% after reaching $80 per ounce for the first time ever overnight. This comes as the precious metal has had a massive run-up in 2025, surging almost 150% to become one of the years hottest trades.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks closed lower on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty giving up early gains as muted year-end trading volumes and sustained foreign fund outflows curbed risk appetite.

Investors stayed cautious ahead of the upcoming Q3 corporate earnings season. The Nifty settled below the 25,950 mark after touching an intraday high of 26,106.80, weighed down by weakness in consumer durables and IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 345.91 points or 0.41% to 84,695.54. The Nifty 50 index lost 100.20 points or 0.38% to 25,942.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Lupin, RVNL, BEL, Waaree Energies, GNFC, NTPC Green Energy

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 4.15-cr manpower outsourcing contract from HAL

Board of Onix Solar approves rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr

DOMS Industries update on acquisition of minor stake in Pioneer Stationery

ABD Maestro launches AODH IRISH Whiskey in India

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story