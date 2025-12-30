GIFT Nifty hints at possible red opening for equities; Asian markets mostly decline

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 22.50 points, indicating a negative 2opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,759.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,643.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 26,908.22 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia markets mostly fell on Tuesday, after the tech sell-down on Wall Street continued on AI bubble fears.

Investors will be focused on Chinas military exercises around Taiwan, after the worlds second-largest economy announced new drills surrounding the island Monday. Overnight in the U.S., stocks fell on Monday, spurred by losses in technology, after the S&P 500 scaled to record levels last week. The S&P 500 dropped 0.35% and closed at 6,905.74, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.50% and settled at 23,474.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 249.04 points, or 0.51%, and ended at 48,461.93. Meanwhile, silver pulled back more than 6% after reaching $80 per ounce for the first time ever overnight. This comes as the precious metal has had a massive run-up in 2025, surging almost 150% to become one of the years hottest trades.