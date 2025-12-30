Stock Alert: Lupin, RVNL, BEL, Waaree Energies, GNFC, NTPC Green Energy

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

New Listing

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality is slated to make its market debut on the mainboard today. The IPO was subscribed 5.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it closed on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupin said that it has entered into an exclusive License, Supply, and Distribution Agreement with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Bofanglutide. Bofanglutide injection is indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and for weight management in overweight or obese individuals.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 201.23 crore from East Coast Railway. The project involves setting up a wagon Periodic Overhaul (POH) workshop with a capacity of 200 wagons at Kantabanji. Bharat Electronics (BEL) said that it has received additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since December 12. These orders include radars, tank overhauls, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilisation systems, security software, components, upgrades, and spares. Waaree Energies said that Amit Paithankar has resigned as whole-time director and chief executive officer of the company to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, effective May 15, 2026.

The company further said that the Board has approved the appointment of Jignesh Rathod, currently DirectorOperations, as chief executive officer-designate with immediate effect. The Board has also appointed Jignesh Rathod as chief executive officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective May 16, 2026. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) said that T Natarajan has resigned as managing director with effect from December 29 following an order from the Government of Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat has nominated Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, as managing director with effect from December 29. NTPC Green Energy announced the commencement of commercial operations of the ninth part capacity of 13.98 MW of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy. With this addition, the current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy stands at 7,996.30 MW, while the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group has increased to 8,010.28 MW.