INR slips as recent slide in local equities weighs

Indian rupee slipped today, giving up steady gains seen in last session. Local equities have been falling recently and the benchmark NIFTY50 index tested around one and half week low in last session. INR has moved mostly lower and is on track to decline around 6% this year and is not far from record lows against the US dollar. Overall mood is cautious trades in global fx markets around year-end though there is a modest uptick in the US dollar index. INR slipped amid these cues and also eyed the Indian government monthly finances data. INR currently trades down 15 paise at 89.90 per US dollar. On NSE, USD/INR futures edged up 0.06% to 90.32.

