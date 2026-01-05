Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays battered beyond Rs 90/$ mark

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The Indian rupee continues to stay battered beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark on Monday as dollar moved a tad higher, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro. Muted local equities also added pressure on the counter. INR opened at Rs 90.21 per dollar and fell to a low of 90.50 so far during the day. Rupee slipped below the 90-mark and settled the day lower by 22 paise at 90.20 against the US dollar on Friday, amid disappointing macroeconomic data and strengthening of the American currency in overseas markets. Persistent foreign fund outflows and strong dollar demand from importers further dented investor sentiment.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

